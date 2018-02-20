The Central Bureau of Investigation has refused to share details of the amount of money spent in trying to bring fugitive businessmen Lalit Modi (pictured above) and Vijay Mallya back to India, PTI reported on Tuesday.

In response to a Right To Information query filed by Pune activist Vihar Dhurve, the agency said that it was exempted from disclosing the details according to a 2011 government notification on the RTI Act.

According to Section 24 of the RTI Act, certain organisations can be exempted from disclosing details under the law.

Lalit Modi faces money-laundering charges, and the Enforcement Directorate has been trying to have him extradited from the United Kingdom. In 2010, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had accused Modi of misappropriating funds worth Rs 470 crore during his term as the chief of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Police had registered a case against him and six others.

Mallya is wanted in India on charges of defrauding banks of more than Rs 9,000 crore. The businessman, who has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016, had said he would not return to India. The Ministry of External Affairs had submitted an extradition request to the United Kingdom on February 9, 2017, after Mallya made his self-imposed exile clear. The request was made on the basis of an extradition treaty signed between the countries in 1992.