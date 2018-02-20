The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered actor Rajinikanth’s wife Latha to pay a private distribution company Rs 6.2 crore, with interest, within 12 weeks, ANI reported. The money needs to be refunded by Media One Global Entertainment, where Latha Rajinikanth is a director.

The order is in connection with a case of cheating that was filed against her. Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd had alleged in 2015 that Latha Rajinikanth illegally sold the rights of the movie Kochadaiiyaan to an entertainment company by producing fake documents in court.

Ad Bureau also alleged that it had lent Media One, one of the producers of Kochadaiiyaan, Rs 10 crore in April 2014 when the movie was running short of funds during post production. Latha Rajinikanth was signed as a guarantor for the loan, and Ad Bureau claimed her company still owed it Rs 6.2 crore, according to The Times of India.

If Media One fails to repay Ad Bureau within 12 weeks, the Supreme Court said Latha Rajnikanth would have to pay the company herself.