A shortage in supply of chicken has forced KFC to temporarily close hundreds of its outlets in the United Kingdom. “The Colonel is working on it,” the fast-food chain said, referring to KFC Founder Colonel Sanders. Most of KFC’s 900 outlets in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are closed, AP reported.

KFC said it was working on “a couple of teething problems” with its new delivery partner DHL, which was behind the disruption. “We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours,” KFC said.

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018

“We know this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days and disappoint you when you wanted your fried chicken fix – we’re really sorry about that,” KFC said on Saturday. “A shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.”

DHL said operational issues had delayed or rendered incomplete a number of its deliveries, CNN Money reported. It is unclear when the fast-food chain will be up and running as usual again in the UK. KFC changed its supplier from Bidvest Logistics to DHL on February 14.