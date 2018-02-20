Oxfam Chief Executive Officer Mark Goldring on Tuesday apologised for the damage the organisation had caused to the people of Haiti and aid relief work in the country, Reuters reported. The British charity is under scanner over claims of sexual exploitation following reports of alleged use of prostitutes in Haiti in 2011.

“I am sorry, we are sorry, for the damage Oxfam has done both to the people of Haiti but also to wider efforts for aid and development by possibly undermining public support,” Goldring said. The organisation’s chief executive has been asked to respond to questions from MPs on the International Development Committee allegations against the charity.

Goldring also apologised for his comment about “murdering babies in cots” that he made while defending the organisation. During an interview with The Guardian, Goldring had said: “The intensity and ferocity of the attack makes you wonder, what did we do? We murdered babies in their cots?” On Tuesday, he said he had been under stress when he made the controversial comment.

On Monday, the charity had released the 2011 internal investigation report that revealed three of its employees, accused of paying for sex while on a mission to help those affected by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, had physically threatened a colleague who was sent to investigate the misconduct claims. The organisation’s director in Haiti, Roland Van Hauwermeiren, had admitted to using prostitutes at his residence, the report said.