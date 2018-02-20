A Malaysian artist and activist was sent to jail for a month on Tuesday for making a caricature of Prime Minister Najib Razak in which he looks like a clown, Reuters reported.

Fahmi Reza was found guilty for spreading online content deemed “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive”, with intent to “annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person”. He was also fined 30,000 ringgits (Rs 5 lakh).

His lawyer Syahredzan Johan said the judge did not give any grounds for the ruling.

Fahmi was arrested and charged in June 2016 after his drawing went viral. The picture was used during protests against the prime minister in 2016 after allegations that billions of dollars were looted from a sovereign wealth fund that he founded.

UPDATE KES BADUT:

Keputusan mahkamah: BERSALAH sakitkan hati orang lain dengan posting karya satira badut di Facebook



Hukuman: Penjara 1 bulan dan denda RM30,000 — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) February 20, 2018

In 2015, the Sedition Act was used 91 times. Tapi dalam negara yang penuh dengan korupsi, kita semua penghasut. pic.twitter.com/OSwbxFxYSF — Fahmi Reza (@kuasasiswa) January 31, 2016