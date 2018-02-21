It is easier to do business in India than in China, United States President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, said at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. “As a businessman, I feel things here are substantially more above board,” PTI quoted him as saying. “I think the mentality of the people is the same. I think there is probably [a] little bit more honesty.”

Trump Jr reached New Delhi on Monday for a week-long visit to promote the luxury properties under development in India – the Trump Organization’s largest international market. The projects coming up in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata are expected to be completed by 2023.

He said the Indian way of doing business is quite similar to how business is conducted in the United States. The Narendra Modi government’s reforms push will help attract investments to the country, he added. “I am not a newcomer, I have seen changes during the last decade, certainly over the last couple of years.” Trump Jr will share the stage with Modi at a business summit later this week.

The Trump Organisation has licensing agreements with real estate companies M3M Group and Tribeca Developers for constructing 254 apartments in Gurugram that would be priced between Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 11 crore.

Speaking to The Times of India, Trump Jr said the Trump Organisation would not sign new deals with business partners outside the United States as long as his father remains in office so that potential ethical conflicts can be avoided. “We are turning down deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars around the world.”