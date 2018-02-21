Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha (pictured above) on Tuesday said the ministry will move a proposal to reconstruct the Ayodhya railway station building as a replica of the proposed Ram Temple, PTI reported.

“The government is concerned about connecting Ayodhya through rail to the entire country so that devotees of Ram may visit the place,” Sinha said, according to PTI. He said this after laying the foundation stones for various projects worth over Rs 200 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah were of the opinion that people coming to Ayodhya should “get the feeling that this is the birthplace of Ram”, The Times of India reported.

Ayodhya railway station will have state-of-the-art facilities, Sinha said. He added that the government will spend Rs 120 crore for shifting the railway goods warehouse in Ayodhya. Another Rs 1,116 crore will be spent on building double tracks and for the electrification of the Faizabad Barabanki rail route, he said.