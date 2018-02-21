Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif (pictured above) on Tuesday said a global watchdog had given the country a three-month reprieve over a United States-led motion to put Islamabad on a terrorist financing watchlist.

The member states of the Financial Action Task Force have been meeting this week in Paris to decide on the US motion, backed by Britain, France and Germany. The Financial Action Task Force is an intergovernmental body that sets standards for fighting illicit finance globally. The United States had proposed to place Pakistan on the “grey list” of countries that are not doing enough to comply with terrorist-funding regulations.

Asif tweeted that their efforts had paid off during the meeting held on Tuesday. “No consensus for nominating Pakistan,” the minister said. He further said the Asia Pacific Group, which is part of FATF, was asked to consider another report in June. “Grateful to friends who helped,” he added.

Our efforts paid,FATF Paris 20Feb meeting conclusion on US led motion to put Pakistan on watch list

-No consensus for nominating Pakistan

-proposing 3months pause &asking APG for another report to b considered in June الحمداللہ

Grateful to friends who helped — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 20, 2018

Earlier in January, Pakistan had submitted a report detailing the progress it had made in curbing terrorist financing. However, Washington submitted its motion even before Pakistan’s report could be discussed at the meeting in Paris, Reuters reported.

In July 2017, the US had blocked $350 million (Rs 2,23,433 lakh) in aid to Pakistan for not taking enough action against the Haqqani network. In August 2017, US President Donald Trump had criticised Pakistan for providing shelter to terrorists.

On January 1, Trump had claimed that Pakistan had given his country nothing but “lies and deceit” in return for $33 billion (Rs 2.10 lakh crore) in aid over the past 15 years.