The students’ union of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences on Wednesday called for a strike across all campuses of the institute to protest against the authorities’ decision to charge tuition fee, dining hall and hostel fee from scholarship students, PTI reported. TISS has campuses in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Maharashtra’s Tuljapur.

The students’ association has claimed that the institute has withdrawn all forms of financial aid to students. “All talks and mediation with the administration over the past many months have failed,” TISS Students’ Union President Archana Soreng told PTI. “We are boycotting all classes, field work and submissions.”

The administration has demanded that the 2017-’19 batch pay for hostel and dining hall as the notification was out in May 2017 before they took admission, Soreng said. “But the argument cannot be bought as the notification was released in May 2017 in between the admission process, not before the admission process was initiated,” she added.