A Class 7 student of a school in Haryana’s Gurugram district was suspended after he threatened to rape a teacher and her daughter in an online post, The Times of India reported on Tuesday. In a separate incident, a Class 8 student of the same school reportedly asked a teacher out for a candlelight date and sex.

Both the incidents are believed to have taken place in the past week. The teacher who was threatened with rape has since returned to work. However, her daughter, who studies in the same class with the student who threatened her, has not returned to school, The Times of India reported.

“A thorough investigation was carried out and stern action was taken, including suspension along with mandated counselling,” the school said in a statement, according to the Hindustan Times. “The school has a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts.”

Gurugram child welfare committee said it had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and a notice will be sent to the school and children. “They will be called and asked about the entire incident,” Shakuntala Dhull, chairperson of the committee, told The Times of India. “Counselling sessions will be taken of the school authorities, including the teachers and kids.”