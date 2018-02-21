At least 30 people died after a bus plunged off the Pan-American Highway in Peru on Wednesday, BBC reported.

The incident took place at 1.30 am local time (12 noon Indian time) near the Ocaño bridge in Arequipa province.

The coach fell from a height that reports estimated differently between 80 metres and 200 metres. It was taking passengers from the town of Chala to the city of Arequipa.

Local civil defence official Jacqueline Choque said “17 or 18 people” were rescued and taken to a hospital. The cause of the accident is not known yet.

This comes just over a month after 48 people died when a bus collided with a truck on a highway north of the Peruvian capital city of Lima and fell off a cliff.