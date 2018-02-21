The revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification has approved the Malayalam film S Durga without any cuts, the film’s director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan said on Wednesday. He also shared the new poster of the film.

The board had cleared the film in October 2017 with a U/A certificate, but changed its original title Sexy Durga to S Durga. In November 2017, before screening the film at the International Film Festival in Goa, the organisers informed the board that the title of the movie had the name S### Durga instead of just S Durga, which allegedly violated the Cinematograph Rules. This led to the suspension of the film’s certificate, and it was not screened at the festival.

After this, the filmmakers moved the Kerala High Court, challenging the decision to suspend its certificate. After a favourable verdict from the court, the censor board ordered a re-examination of the film. After this, an eight-member Revising Committee reviewed the film on January 23, PTI reported.

“They did not find anything wrong with the film,” Sasidharan told PTI. “It is clear now that all that happened was done on purpose.”

The CBFC’s revising panel said the film’s title had not been tampered with.