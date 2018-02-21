A woman has filed a complaint against two people, including a Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate from Tripura’s Takarjala Assembly constituency, for allegedly trying to molest her inside her home on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The woman told the police the CPI (M) candidate, Ramendra Debbarma, and another man tried to molest her around 1 pm on Tuesday. She said she was sleeping at her home in Amtali, a town near the capital Agartala, when the men tried to attack her. The woman told the police the men left after she shouted for help.

Debbarma, however, told reporters he was being framed by someone who wanted to ruin his image. The alleged incident took place just days after elections were held in the state.

Superintendent of Police Pradip Dey told PTI the police received the woman’s complaint on Tuesday night, and that no arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, a group of youth belonging to the Opposition Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura began protesting outside the Takarjala police station demanding that Debbarma be arrested immediately.

They stopped protesting only after district Superintendent of Police Sudipta Das met them and promised action if the accused men were found guilty, according to PTI.



