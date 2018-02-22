Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday accused Pakistan of waging proxy warfare in Northeast India with China’s support, through a “planned” movement of people from Bangladesh into the region, to keep it disturbed.

“They will always try and ensure that this area is taken over, playing the proxy dimension of warfare,” Rawat said, according to PTI. India will continue to see such migration, as “the proxy game is very well played by our western neighbour, supported by our northern neighbour”, he said at a conference on security in the Northeast.

He said the population dynamics of the region could no longer be changed, so the solution now lies in ensuring holistic development. People in the region should be “amalgamated” and then the trouble-makers must be identified, he said.

Rawat cited the example of Assam-based party All India United Democratic Front, which he said has “grown faster” than the Bharatiya Janata Party. AIUDF, launched in 2005 by Badruddin Ajmal, has three Lok Sabha MPs and 13 MLAs in the Assam Assembly.

Shrinking land space in Bangladesh is also leading to migration, he said.

‘China wanted to split India, Bhutan through Doklam’

At the same event, former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon claimed China wanted to “split” India from Bhutan through the Doklam standoff. China wanted to “show the Bhutanese that India could not defend their security and also to arouse Bhutanese opinion”, he said.

The Doklam plateau, near the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction, was the site of a 74-day-long standoff between Indian and Chinese troops from June to August 2017. Both Thimphu and Beijing claim it as their territory. India, which supports Bhutan’s claim, claimed to have stepped in to stop China from building a road there.

“One reason we saw that activity in Doklam last year was not because China had a clear military option or superiority, but they had the political goal of splitting us from the Bhutanese,” he said. “I am glad we chose to react the way we did.”

Menon was the NSA between 2010 and 2014.