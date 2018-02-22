Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government would spend Rs 1,800 crore to make Kohima a smart city. Addressing a rally in Nagaland’s Tuensang city, Modi promised electricity for all homes in the state if his party’s alliance wins the upcoming elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to tie up with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party ahead of the February 27 Assembly elections in the state.

Modi said his vision for North East India is “transformation by transportation”. “Connectivity is a huge challenge in Nagaland,” he said. “We are working relentlessly towards eliminating it. In less than four years, we have added 500 km of National Highways. We have also planned to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland.”

He said his government was giving special priority to the region. “We have approved construction of 8,500 houses in Nagaland,” Modi said, adding that his government had given the state Rs 160 crore to construct new houses and complete building ones under old housing schemes.

From Tuensang in Nagaland, Modi will head to Phulbari in Meghalaya, where a rally is scheduled at 3 pm on Thursday. Meghalaya also goes to polls on February 27.

My vision for the Northeast is Transformation by Transportation: PM Shri @narendramodi in Tuensang, Nagaland. https://t.co/uoHNMI2Szk — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2018

Connectivity is a huge challenge in Nagaland. We are working relentlessly towards eliminating it. In less than 4 years, we have added 500 km of National Highways. We have also planned to invest more than Rs 10,000 crore in the roads of Nagaland: PM Modi https://t.co/uoHNMI2Szk — BJP (@BJP4India) February 22, 2018