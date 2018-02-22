The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Canadian government had accepted that the invitation extended to convicted Khalistani militant Jaspal Atwal to a dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was an oversight.

“They have accepted it was an oversight and have withdrawn the invitation. I think we should move on,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar [pictured above] said. The government, he added, was trying to ascertain how the visa was issued to Atwal. “I do not know how it happened. We will ascertain information from our Commission.”

Kumar asked the media not to presume things and decide how Atwal managed to enter the country. “This is something which we are trying to find out,” the MEA official said. “In due course we will be able to come up with a reason for how he managed to come in.”

Asked if there were charges pending against Atwal and if the government was considering taking action against him, Kumar said that the ministry would consult law-enforcement agencies about this. “There were cases against him for which he has spent time in prison, that is my sense of it.”

Prime Minister Trudeau told reporters in New Delhi that his government had taken this incident very seriously, and admitted Atwal should not have received the invitation in the first place. “A Member of Parliament who included this individual will assume full responsibility for this.”

Meanwhile, Canadian lawmaker Randeep S Sarai has issued a statement saying he was responsible for inviting Atwal to the reception dinner. “I alone facilitated his request to attend this important event,” Sarai said. “I should have exercised better judgment, and I take full responsibility for my actions.”