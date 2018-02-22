Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said on Wednesday that Bollywood should impose a temporary ban on working with Pakistani artists, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

Supriyo, who has been a playback singer, made the remark while addressing the media in New Delhi along with Vashu Bhagnani, producer of the film Welcome to New York. Supriyo was referring to the song Ishtehaar from the movie, whose singer is Pakistani artiste Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

“We want to remove the song but it is not possible at the last moment, as the prints have gone all over the world,” Bhagnani said in response. “But for us, India and (Indian) soldiers come first – we do not want to hurt anyone.” The film will be released on February 23.

Bhagnani, who was accompanied by Indian Films and TV Producers Council Chief Executive Officer Suresh Amin, said they will make a promise to “send a notice to the industry to simply stop Pakistani artists”. The song’s composer, Shamir Tandon, endorsed Bhagnani’s stand.

Supriyo said that he could not comprehend the need for Pakistani artists in Bollywood at a time when tensions on the border with Pakistan were high, IANS reported. “I feel this is the right time to take a stand, and probably have a temporary ban,” the minister said. “If Bollywood agrees, soldiers on the border will feel good.”

He claimed that other countries had “cornered” Pakistan on terrorism and that the United States was just “one step away” from declaring it a terrorist state.

Asked why the issue of banning Pakistani artists was not raised when singer Atif Aslam sang for Tiger Zinda Hai, Supriyo claimed that Dil Diyan Gallan – the song in question – was a nice song. He added that as an artist, he believed there were no boundaries, but this did not apply when “our soldiers are being brutally killed and their bodies are mutilated”.