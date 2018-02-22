As many as 59% of the candidates for the Assembly elections in Nagaland on February 27 have declared assets of over Rs 1 crore, the Association for Democratic Reforms said on Wednesday. The corresponding figure for Meghalaya is 41%.

Out of the 114 candidates who have declared assets over Rs 1 crore in Nagaland, 46 hold more than Rs 5 crore, and 42 between Rs 2 crore and 5 crore, the non-governmental organisation reported. In Meghalaya, out of 370 candidates, 52 hold assets worth more than Rs 5 crore, and 48 between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore.

As many as 43 out of 56 candidates from the Naga People’s Front, 24 out of 39 candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, 13 out of 20 candidates from the BJP, 12 out of 25 candidates from the National People’s Party, seven out of 13 candidates from the Janata Dal (United) and six out of 18 candidates from the Congress have declared assets worth over Rs 1 crore in Nagaland.

In Meghalaya, 20 out of 47 candidates from the BJP, 35 out of 60 candidates from the Congress, 34 out of 52 candidates from the National People’s Party, 19 out of 35 candidates from the United Democratic Party and six out of 21 candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party hold over Rs 1 crore.

The average assets per candidate contesting the Nagaland Assembly elections is Rs 3.76 crore. In Meghalaya, this figure stands at Rs 3.54 crore.