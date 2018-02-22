An unidentified man attacked a Sikh waiting outside the United Kingdom Parliament and tried to remove his turban on Wednesday, The Independent reported.

Ravneet Singh, 37, from Punjab, told the news website that he was waiting to enter the Portcullis House at the British Parliamentary Estate to meet Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi when he was attacked.

Singh said he thought he heard the man shout “Muslim go back”, before running off. “I was in the queue outside Portcullis House and this guy ran up to us,” Singh told The Independent. “He was pulling at my turban strongly. It half moved and I grabbed it. Before he could do anything else I shouted at him and he ran.”

Dhesi, the MP Singh was waiting to meet, said he was “disgusted” by the assault.

Disgusted to discover today that someone filled with hatred tried to pull off the turban of one of my guests standing in line outside @UKParliament. I hope the @metpoliceuk /authorities will take urgent action. https://t.co/0MRgdICPwa — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) February 21, 2018

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that they were informed about the assault outside Portcullis House, but said no arrests were made so far.

Singh was in the UK on a three-week trip to discuss his work for an environmental group called EcoSikh, according to reports. The group has also released a video of Singh talking about the assault.