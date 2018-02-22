United States President Donald Trump needed a reminder to say “I hear you” during an interaction at the White House with the survivors of the shooting in a Florida school last week, The Guardian reported on Thursday. As many as 17 people were killed in the attack on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Photographs of Trump’s briefing notes showed five points the president wished to make. The first was “what would you most want me to know about your experience”. The second question was listed as: “What can we do to make you feel safe?”. The president’s notes also prompted him to ask the survivors for ideas and resources to make schools safer.

However, the fifth one read, “I hear you”, prompting Trump to use the words as a gesture of empathy towards the victims and survivors of the shooting.

But Trump did not use the phrase or any other written in his notes, The Guardian said. Instead, he ended his speech with, “Thank you for pouring out your hearts, because the world is watching and we are going to come up with a solution.”

During the interaction, Trump also suggested that school teachers be armed to deter any future mass shootings. However, he later denied this in a tweet, claiming his recommendation was meant only for “gun adept teachers” who have military or special training experience.