The Belgian police have sealed a part of a suburb in the capital Brussels after reports that an armed man could be hiding in the area surfaced, AP reported.

Armed police officers were seen staking out a building rooftop in the Forest neighborhood of the Belgian capital.

While there was no immediate sign that the incident is terror-related, news website RT said the incident is happening near a primary school attended by at least 350 students.

Earlier in the day, Forest mayor Marc-Jean Ghyssels confirmed the police operation, saying the police “suspect the presence of an armed man”, broadaster RTL reported.

On March 22, 2016, as many as 34 people were killed after explosions in a Brussels airport and a metro station.

Massive police operation ongoing in the #Forest area of #Brussels amid suspected presence of armed man/men in a building; area on lockdown https://t.co/iSrutfQSHT pic.twitter.com/LUonXuxvsh — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) February 22, 2018

Belgian media reports at least on armed man is holed up in a building in Brussels pic.twitter.com/2iL0LzRHCZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 22, 2018