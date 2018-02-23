The Delhi Police has started an inquiry after two of the nine Jawaharlal Nehru University students that it is investigating in connection with the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmed complained against some posters put up in the varsity campus. The two students alleged that the posters, put up on February 21, accused them of delaying investigation in the case.

The students are members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s student wing. In their written complaint, submitted at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station on Thursday, the two students claimed the posters were defamatory, PTI reported.

“The posters were unnamed...but when we caught people making the posters red-handed at Sabarmati Hostel...they started making abusive and casteist comments and threatened us,” the complainants said. They added that since they were from a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community, “this separately qualifies as an atrocity crime under SC/ST Act”, DNA reported.

Students at Sabarmati Hostel, however, have denied the charges. A few students had put up posters as part of their campaign against the administration’s failure to find Ahmed, they said.

Ahmed, who was pursuing his Master’s degree at the varsity, went missing under mysterious circumstances on October 15, 2016. He was spotted getting into an autorickshaw on the campus, allegedly after a scuffle with activists from the ABVP. The Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. The Delhi High Court on December 21, 2017, asked the agency to submit its forensic report in the case as soon as possible. The court will hear the case next on February 27.