The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking the cancellation of an anticipatory bail that a trial court granted to Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in two 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases, The Hindu reported.

The Congress leader is accused of killing two Sikhs – Sohan Singh and his son Avtar Singh – in Delhi’s Janakpuri area during the riots, which had occurred after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kumar had been available throughout the investigation, Justice Anu Malhotra told the Special Investigation Team looking into the cases. The SIT had failed to convince the court why the bail, which was granted to Kumar on December 21, 2016, should be cancelled, the judge observed.

The SIT argued before the high court that the trial court had ignored overwhelming circumstances while passing the judgment, PTI reported.