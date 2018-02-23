The Delhi Police on Friday went to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home to look for closed circuit television footage in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash. The police will also question the staff at Kejriwal’s residence, NDTV reported.

“There are 21 cameras installed out of which 14 were operational and recording was off in seven,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harender Singh said. “The cameras were running behind time by 40 minutes. We have seized recordings of 21 CCTV cameras and a hard disk.”

There was no camera in the room where the alleged incident took place, he added.

The police said they had decided to search the chief minister’s home after the state Public Works Department had refused to provide the footage, which is a technical evidence in the matter, The Indian Express reported. “There is a possibility that it will be tampered with,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified police official as saying.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal sought time from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to hold a meeting with regards to Prakash’s allegations.

“I am glad that the Delhi Police is investigating the case with so much dedication,” Kejriwal said, according to ANI. “I would like to ask the investigating agencies to probe CBI Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya’s death with the same dedication and question Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah in connection with it. The country will congratulate the Delhi Police.”

Anshu Prakash had alleged that some Aam Aadmi Party legislators had assaulted him at a meeting at the chief minister’s residence in Flagstaff Road in Delhi’s Civil Lines late on February 19. Prakash claimed Kejriwal was present at the time of the incident. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal told the Centre that the incident reflected a breakdown between bureaucrats and the political leadership in Delhi.

A delegation of Delhi government’s Indian Administrative Services officers on Friday morning met minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, to discuss the matter. He said the ministry had taken cognisance of what the officers’ complaints.

“We do not want to get into any controversy,” Singh told reporters at a press conference after the meeting. “The Department of Personnel Training is the cadre controlling authority of the IAS officers. We want to protect the interests of these officers. A large number of issues have come to our notice and we have taken a note of them all.”

Singh said the officers had submitted a memorandum. “We should get the best out of our officers and we must enable them to perform to the best of their performance in the interest of the nation.”

The IAS Association said it had apprised the minister of the harassment meted out to the officers. “We requested him to protect us and probably devise a way for the better protection of officers,” Manisha, secretary of the IAS Association, told reporters. “We made him aware of incidents in the last 3 years and how officers were pressurised.”

On Thursday, the Delhi Police told a magistrate that Kejriwal’s aide VK Jain claimed he saw MLAs physically assaulting Prakash on the night of the alleged incident. However, Jain had earlier told the police that the chief secretary was not assaulted in his presence. Senior AAP leaders have claimed the police put pressure on Jain to change his statement. Jain was questioned for hours by the Delhi Police on Wednesday.