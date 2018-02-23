Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the allegation of rape levelled against him was “politically motivated” and “false”. He said the allegation was a “dirty trick” meant to bring “disgrace” to political life in the state, PTI reported.

A woman had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women on February 15, alleging that Khandu and two others had raped her in 2008. The NCW reportedly dismissed the complaint on February 20.

“I am shocked and saddened by the false allegations against me,” Khandu said in a statement. “I have always conducted myself honourably and with utmost integrity. In my view, these allegations are politically motivated and crafted by my opponents.”

Every sensible person should reject and condemn such “lowly acts” of “dirty” politics, he said, adding that he had full faith in the NCW.

The woman had first filed the complaint against Khandu in December 2015, a few months before Khandu became chief minister. In 2016, the court of the chief judicial magistrate found no merit in the complaint and dismissed it.