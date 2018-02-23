The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition challenging the upper age-limit to write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which conducts NEET, has fixed 25 as the upper age-limit for students from the general category to write the national-level common entrance test for undergraduate medical and dental courses.

A group of 10 students from different states, all above the age of 25, challenged the CBSE’s decision, saying the entrance exams for other medical colleges, such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research did not have an age limit, The Times of India reported.

Candidates applying for NEET need to be between 17 and 25 years, according to the CBSE’s rules. Candidates from the SC, ST, OBC categories, and those with disabilities get five years more, ANI reported.

The students pointed across the world there was was no upper-age limit to study medicine. “Therefore, there is no rationale behind the decision as to why a candidate above the age of 25 years is not competent to take medicine courses in India,” their petition said.

The Supreme Court bench of Justice SA Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao said it will not interfere with the CBSE’s decision. However, the bench allowed the students to approach a High Court against the CBSE’s order.