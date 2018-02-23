The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday made public the names of the 37 additional High Court judges that it has recommended for permanent appointment in the Allahabad, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Bombay High Courts.

The collegium, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice J Chelameswar and Justice Ranjan Gogoi, made the recommendation on Thursday, but the names were posted on the official website on Friday.

The collegium also said it received complaints against some of the judges it has recommended for the Bombay, Gujarat and Rajasthan High Courts, but did not see merit in them, PTI reported.

Under the collegium system, the Chief Justice and four senior-most Supreme Court judges recommend names for transfers and appointments of judges to different courts.

It came into force in 1993, but was suspended by Parliament in April 2015. The National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, which gave the government the power to appoint judges, was then proposed, but later quashed by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional.