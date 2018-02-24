The key accused in the Nabha jailbreak case from 2016 was arrested in Hong Kong, IANS reported on Friday. Ramanjit Singh, alias Romi, was arrested in connection with a robbery in Choi Hung Estate in Kowloon area.

As many as six prisoners had escaped from the Punjab jail on November 27, 2016. So far, three of them have been arrested.

Interpol had earlier issued a Red Corner Notice against Romi. An unidentified police spokesperson said Interpol informed the Punjab Police of Romi’s arrest. He added that Romi was involved in several sectarian killings in Punjab as well as drugs and weapons smuggling.

“A formal request will be sent through diplomatic channels for Romi’s extradition, who is a known facilitator of several notorious gangsters, including slain gangster Vicky Gounder, and Inter Services Intelligence-backed Pakistan terrorists,” the spokesperson said. Punjab Police are already in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to start Romi’s extradition, reported The Indian Express.

The spokesperson said Romi acted as a link between Punjabi gangsters and Inter-Services Intelligence-backed Pakistani militants, coordinating their activities via social media.

“Romi had masterminded the Nabha jailbreak while he was lodged there in June 2016,” the spokesperson said. After he was released, Romi fled to Hong Kong, where he facilitated the escape of several prisoners with the help of gangster Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, who was still in jail.

The accused promised the escapees safe houses and money, and gave his Hong Kong contact number for logistical support.

The spokesperson said Romi was also in touch with British national Jagtar Singh Johal aka Jaggi, one of the key conspirators in targeted killings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Shiv Sena leaders.