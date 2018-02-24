Voting began in Mungaoli and Kolaras towns in Madhya Pradesh for the bye-polls scheduled on Saturday. The votes will be counted on February 28.

The bye-elections were necessitated by the deaths of Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda from Mungaoli and Ram Singh Yadav from Kolaras.

The electronic voting machine at booth number 57 in Kolaras has not been not working, ANI reported. A resident of the town told ANI that voting had not begun there due to the faulty machine, and that he had been standing in the queue for an hour.

Mungaoli and Kolaras are part of Madhya Pradesh Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Guna constituency, NDTV said. Scindia has addressed over 75 rallies and participated in 15 road shows for these elections. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also held 40 rallies and 10 road shows.

The Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday booked Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shailendra Jain for campaigning in Mungaoli after the model code of conduct was imposed. Thursday was officially the last day of campaigning.

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled later this year. The ruling BJP has been in power since 2008.