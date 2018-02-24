Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Amma Scooter Scheme – the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government’s flagship programme – in Chennai on Saturday, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Under the scheme, named after Jayalalithaa, the state government offers a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to buy two-wheelers, NDTV reported. “I am glad to be able to launch one of her dream projects – the Amma Two Wheeler Scheme,” Modi told the gathering. “I am told that on Amma’s 70th birthday, 70 lakh saplings will be planted across Tamil Nadu. These initiatives will go a long way in empowerment of women and protection of nature.”

Beneficiaries of the scheme will have to submit Aadhaar information. The Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women Limited notified the requirement to submit Aadhaar details in the gazette on January 24.

Modi’s visit, which comes just days after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the prime minister played a vital role in uniting the two AIADMK factions after Jayalalithaa’s death, is an indication that political equations in the state are changing. The AIADMK is currently not a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Modi arrived at the Chennai airport in a chartered aircraft around 5.30 pm, The Hindu reported. He went to INS Adyar in a helicopter and from there, reached Kalaivanar Arangam to launch the scooter scheme with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam.



After inaugurating the scheme, Modi greeted the gathering in Tamil and began his speech with a quote from Subramaniya Bharathi in English. He spoke of his government’s policies for Tamil Nadu, saying, “When there was a Congress-led government at the Centre, Tamil Nadu got Rs 81,000 crore under the 13th Finance Commission. After the NDA came to power, Tamil Nadu got Rs 1,80,000 crore under the 14th Finance Commission.”

He said his government made changes to the Factory’s Act and suggested that states allow women to work the night shift and increase their maternity leave.

“Tamil Nadu has been given Rs 200 crore for rural housing,” Modi said, adding that the Union government was also working on modernising fishing in the state.

Security across Chennai was beefed up on Saturday. The airport and several other areas are under a seven-tier security cordon, the report said. “More than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed and anti-sabotage checks and combing operations were done at the places Modi visited, a senior police officer told The Hindu.

The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi visited Daman to launch several development projects.

This public meeting in Daman is historic- not only in terms of the number of people who have joined us but also in terms of the development projects being launched from here: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 24, 2018

#WATCH LIVE PM Narendra Modi addresses at Amma Two-wheeler scheme launch in Chennai https://t.co/fgbBolPvRQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

Jayalalithaa statue creates social media uproar

Earlier in the day Chief Minister Palaniswami and his deputy Paneerselvam unveiled a statue of Jayalalithaa at the AIADMK office. Soon after, however, several people took to social media to point out that the statue looked nothing like Jayalalithaa.