Nine students were killed after a vehicle rammed into a government school building’s compound wall in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Saturday, ANI reported. Twenty-four students were injured in the incident.

The students were leaving the school to head home at the time of the accident, India Today reported. The driver purportedly fled the site of the accident, according to Times Now. An investigation into the incident is under way.

“The injured children were taken to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital and all assistance is being provided,” Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar told The Tribune.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a relief package of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased victim’s families.