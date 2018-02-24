A newly-wed man was killed and his wife critically injured after a wedding gift exploded as they were unwrapping it at their home in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Friday afternoon, PTI reported. The man’s 85-year-old grandmother also died in the blast.

Soumya Sekhar Sahu succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital while his grandmother Jemamani Sahu died immediately. Sahu’s wife Reema is still being treated and is in critical condition, the Hindustan Times reported.

The couple got married on February 18.

The police said the couple received the gift at their wedding reception on Wednesday. They are looking into who handed it to them at the ceremony, and what kind of explosive was used.

“The police, dog squad and a forensic team have started an investigation,” said Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sesadeva Bariha said, according to the Hindustan Times. Bariha said the parcel seemed to have a crude bomb designed to explode on unwrapping.