At least 38 people were killed in two separate car-bomb attacks in Somalia’s Mogadishu on Friday, BBC reported. The first blasts occurred outside the presidential palace on Friday and the second at hotel nearby. Several people were injured in the blast. The attacks follow the government’s issuance of a terror warning a day earlier, Al Jazeera reported.

An exchange of fire followed the blast near the presidential palace. Security forces killed five militants, officials said.

The Al Qaeda linked group extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for both the attacks. The militant group has been targeting the country with attacks to oust the government. A gun battle followed the attack near the presidential palace in which five militants were killed, officials say.

On October 14, 2017, blasts in Mogadishu had killed at least 358 people. Al Shabaab did not claim the attacks, but are believed to be behind it.