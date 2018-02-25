Inter-state movement of goods worth Rs 50,000 being transported a minimum 10 km might require electronic way bills, or e-way bills, from April 1, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Saturday.

It is one of the recommendations of a group of state finance ministers led by Modi, The Indian Express reported. The group was formed to monitor and resolve challenges related to information technology that the Goods and Services Tax system is facing.

The proposal will be tabled at the GST Council’s meeting on March 10, Modi said. If approved, the step will be implemented in four to five states initially and will be gradually extended to others.

The generation of these invoices was postponed after the website where these e-way bills were supposed to be generated crashed on February 1. The decision to launch this system in phases will give businesses time to adapt to it and also help the GST Council fix glitches, if any arise, BloombergQuint quoted Deloitte India Senior Director MS Mani as saying.

Meanwhile, the ministers failed to reach a consensus on a new and simpler framework to file GST returns at Saturday’s meeting, Modi said. The panel could not decide whether provisional input tax credit should be given to taxpayers, or whether credit should be given after they pay the tax.