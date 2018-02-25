Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed Puducherry had poor infrastructure and transport system and blamed the Congress for it. The prime minister said the Union Territory had all the resources and the capability, but its development was not up to the mark because of the parties who had governed it.

“Why is Puducherry not number one?” he asked, while addressing a gathering in the region. “Are women and youth not getting opportunities to move ahead? Are the industries not prospering here?” The parties who governed Puducherry did injustice to the people here, he added. Modi said the Centre had allocated Rs 1,800 crore for the development of the Union Territory as it has been declared a smart city.

He claimed that after the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress will remain in power only in one region in South India – Puducherry. “I want to congratulate the chief minister of Puducherry because the Congress is going to exhibit him as a specimen after June,” he added.

Modi claimed that the Congress was responsible for the country lagging behind many nations that had gained freedom after India. “Our first prime minister governed this nation for 17 years. His daughter continued after 14 years. Then her son held the post of prime minister for five years,” Modi said. “Between 2004 to 2014, the family governed the nation through remote control.”

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy criticised the prime minister for his comments. “It is unfortunate that the prime minister, holding the highest position, has said this,” Narayansamy told ANI. “The Congress will win Mizoram, Meghalaya and Karnataka. We are in a winning position in Haryana and Maharashtra,” Narayanasamy said. “The situation is changing today and people want the Congress in power.”

The prime minister was in the Union Territory on Sunday to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Aurobindo Ashram. Modi paid floral tributes at Aurobindo’s memorial and meditated for a few minutes.

He praised the spiritual leader for his efforts for the welfare of the nation and mankind. “A man of action, a philosopher, a poet, there were so many facets to his character,” Modi said. “And each of them was dedicated to the good of the nation and humanity.” Modi also interacted with the students of the International School of Education run by the ashram.

Earlier on Sunday, chief minister Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had received the Modi at the airport.