The Delhi Police arrested a woman for killing her 25-day-old daughter by throwing her into a garbage dump, PTI reported on Saturday. The child died at the GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.

“The woman admitted [to] throwing the infant in a garbage dump saying she did so due to anger and frustration over looking after the baby girl,” a police officer said.

The police had filed a case of kidnapping on Friday after the child went missing in East Delhi’s Vinodpur. The police began to suspect the mother after a witness told the investigating officials that he had seen her throw something in a garbage dump. During interrogation, she confessed to dumping her baby and revealed the location. The woman was reportedly frustrated over the newborn’s continuous wails.

The child was rescued alive from the dump on Friday but had sustained fractures to the skull, and died on Saturday.