A policeman was killed on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, after a group of suspected militants attacked a police post near the Charar-i-Sharief shrine, PTI reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police Tejbahadur Singh said the militants had fired upon the sentry post near the shrine of Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani on Sunday afternoon. The militants escaped with the police officer’s service rifle.

The officer, who was injured in the attack, was identified as Kultair Singh, part of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police’s 13th Battalion. He succumbed to his injuries while being treated at a hospital in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid expressed his grief and said Singh had attained martyrdom in the attack.