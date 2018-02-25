The United States House Intelligence Committee on Saturday released a Democratic memo defending the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The memo refuted the Republicans’ allegations that the FBI and the United States Justice Department had abused their powers to spy on former Donald Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The document said a Republican memo published earlier in February was a “transparent effort to undermine” the investigating agencies. The memo, parts of which have been redacted, said the Republicans’ memo risks exposing sensitive sources and methods for no legitimate purpose. The Democrats have also included a point-by-point rebuttal to the Republican memo.

Trump called the memo a “political and legal bust”. “The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST,” Trump said on Twitter. “Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done. SO ILLEGAL!”

The Democrat memo response on government surveillance abuses is a total political and legal BUST. Just confirms all of the terrible things that were done. SO ILLEGAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office, which is looking into the alleged Russian interference in the elections, had on February 17 charged 13 Russian nationals with attempting to interfere in the US elections. The investigators are inquiring into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to influence the election.