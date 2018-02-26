The Ghatkesar Police in Hyderabad have filed a case against a software engineer on Sunday for allegedly sharing intimate pictures and videos of a woman, reported the Deccan Chronicle. There is no confirmation if the man has been arrested. While most reports said he is absconding, Telangana Today said the man has been taken into custody.

The woman had lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday. Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Umamaheshwara Sharma said the man had shared the pictures and videos with his friends via WhatsApp. “The victim came to know about it when a relative informed her about the pictures and videos being circulated on the WhatsApp groups,” Sharma told Telangana Today.

The man and the woman used to work in the same company. The two were involved in a relationship for a couple of years.