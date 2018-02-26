Former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian died in Delhi on Monday, PTI reported. He was 79.

His family said Subramanian was unwell for a month. “He passed away peacefully early this morning,” a family member told The Hindu.

The cremation will take place at 5.30 pm at the Lodhi Crematorium.

Subramanian, a 1961 batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service, was the cabinet secretary from August 1, 1996, to March 31, 1998. He was also posted as secretary in the Ministry of Textiles. Subramanian also headed several government committees, including those on education and environment.

“He was the tallest among all and it is a big loss for the IAS fraternity and the nation,”the IAS Association said on Twitter.