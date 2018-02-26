Veteran actor Sridevi’s body will reach India around 4.30 pm on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Indian Consulate officials told Dubai’s Khaleej Times on Monday that they expect the body to be ready for repatriation by 2 pm local time. The report said the Dubai Police could not let the family take her body earlier as the forensic department had not yet submitted the blood test report – a mandatory requirement in the country.

The actor’s family released a statement saying they will bring back her remains on Monday. Her funeral will take place in Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium.

Sridevi, who was in Dubai to attend her nephew’s wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi, died on Saturday. The actor was getting ready for dinner with her husband when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel, Khaleej Times reported.

The report said Boney Kapoor left Dubai for Mumbai, but returned on Saturday evening to surprise Sridevi. The couple spoke for 15 minutes after which Sridevi went to the washroom to get ready for dinner. When she did not come back for a while, Boney Kapoor knocked on the door, and then forced it open to see her “lying motionless in a bathtub full of water”.

Several actors and film personalities, including Rajinikanth, have started arriving in Mumbai for the funeral, the Hindustan Times reported.

On Sunday, industrialist Anil Ambani offered to send his private jet to Dubai to bring Sridevi’s body to India, IANS reported.