A train engine killed six boys who were believed to be crossing the railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district on Sunday night, IANS reported. One boy is in critical condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

All the seven were daily wage labourers who were supposed to board a train from Ghaziabad to Hyderabad, the police said. They had missed their train and had returned to Pilkhuwa that night.

The accident took occurred place around 9 pm near Saddiqpura locality in Pilkhuwa town. Eyewitnesses said the boys were wearing earplugs and listening to music.

The victims have been identified as Salim, Arif, Sameer, Akash, Rahul and Vijay. All of them were aged between 14 and 16. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Although there is a flyover close to Saddiqpura, residents of the locality often take the shortcut by crossing the tracks, reported the Hindustan Times. The residents staged a protest after the incident and alleged that the area near the tracks was poorly lit at night. The police deployed personnel to maintain law and order. District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh and Superintendent of Police Hemant Kutiyal were also at the site.

