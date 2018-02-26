A constable of the Railway Protection Force killed his senior and injured three more as he opened fire at Mawkyrwat in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district on Sunday, The Shillong Times reported. Police officials said that accused constable Arjun Deshwal has been arrested.

Deshwal allegedly shot dead Assistant Commandant Mukesh Tyagi at a Railway Protection Force camp because he was denied leave, NDTV reported.

He fired 13 rounds from his service rifle, injuring constable Joginder Kumar, Sub-Inspector Om Prakash Yadav and Inspector Pradeep Meena, the police said. The injured have been taken to hospital.

South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Kum Isawanda Laloo said the incident would not affect the deployment of polling personnel for the Meghalaya Assembly elections scheduled for Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported.