The government of Dubai on Monday confirmed that actor Sridevi died after accidentally drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room following a loss of consciousness. A forensic report indicated that traces of alcohol were found in her blood.

“Dubai Police has transferred the case to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases,” the government’s Dubai Media Office said on Twitter.

Dubai Police have ruled out a criminal motive in her death, the Khaleej Times reported. Officials have completed the autopsy on her body and a death certificate has been issued.

Social workers are working on the repatriation of her body and processing of the necessary clearances.

Sridevi, who was in Dubai to attend her nephew’s wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi, died on February 24. The actor was getting ready for dinner with her husband when she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel, Khaleej Times reported.

The report said Boney Kapoor left Dubai for Mumbai, but returned on Saturday evening to surprise Sridevi. The couple spoke for 15 minutes after which Sridevi went to the washroom to get ready for dinner. When she did not come back for a while, Boney Kapoor knocked on the door, and then forced it open to see her “lying motionless in a bathtub full of water”.