The Central Board of Secondary Education has directed schools not to withhold admit cards of Class 10 and 12 students for board examinations on any pretext.

Students who have performed poorly in pre-board examinations should also receive their admit cards, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations KK Chaudhary said in an advisory that was issued on February 23.

“Several instances of not issuing admit cards by various CBSE-affiliated schools on grounds of performance of students in pre-board tests have come to the notice of the board,” Chaudhary said. “It has also been noted that some schools are charging fees for release of the admit card.”

Such practices, he added, violated Rule 15 of the CBSE’s examination bye-laws, which states that schools cannot “detain eligible candidates from appearing at the [board] examination”.

The CBSE board examinations are set to begin on March 5.