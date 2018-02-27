The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to amend the state’s Bovine Animals Act to allow the seizure of vehicles in which cows are illegally transported, the Hindustan Times reported. The amendment in the 1995 law will not apply to transportation of buffaloes.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said the decision to amend the Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Export) Act, 1995, was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, The Indian Express reported.

Rathore said buffaloes were excluded from the definition of bovine animals after directions from the Centre. Rathore also said that while only a competent officer could arrest the accused under the old act, this power would now be delegated to a nominated official.

The amendment will now be tabled before the state Assembly.

There have been several attacks by cow vigilantes recently, on individuals allegedly transporting cows or beef. In November 2017, cow vigilantes allegedly shot dead a 35-year-old Muslim man, and critically injured his fellow passenger in Rajasthan’s Alwar. In April, a mob lynched dairy farmer Pehlu Khan for allegedly transporting cows.