Various exit polls on Tuesday largely predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to consolidate its position in Tripura with massive gains. The BJP did not win any seat in the last Assembly elections in the state in 2013.

In Nagaland, the exit polls predicted a tough competition between the BJP and its former ally Nagaland People’s Front. The BJP has tied up with Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in the state. Rio won from Northern Angami-2 unopposed after his only rival, Chupfuo Angami of the ruling Naga People’s Front, withdrew from the race. The Congress has only 18 candidates in the fray in Nagaland because it is facing a “huge cash crunch”.

In Meghalaya, the Congress is predicted to win, followed by the National People’s Party.

All three states have 60-member Assembly each and a party will need 31 seats at least to get a clear majority. The votes will be counted on March 3. However, voting in Tripura’s Charilam seat was pushed to March 12 after CPI(M) candidate died during campaigning.

Tripura

According to CVoter, the incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist) will win 26 to 34 seats, closely followed by the alliance of the BJP and the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura with 24 to 32 seats. The Congress is likely to win between 0 and two seats, the exit poll showed.

However, AxisMyIndia predicted a win for the BJP in the 59-seat Tripura Assembly. It said that while the BJP will secure anywhere between 44 and 50 seats, the CPI(M) will win nine to 15 seats.

The BJP had won no seats in the 2013 Assembly elections in the state while the Left Front, which has been in power for the last 25 years, had won 50 seats.

Nagaland

According to CVoter, the BJP and NDPP alliance will secure between 25 and 31 seats in Nagaland while the ruling NPF government will win between 19 and 25 seats. The Congress will win two seats, according to CVoter.

One person was shot dead on Tuesday during a clash between supporters of the BJP and the NPF in Akuluto constituency in Nagaland’s Zunheboto district as the state went to polls. Nagaland recorded a voter turnout of 75%.

Meghalaya

Assembly elections in Meghalaya were conducted on Tuesday with a voter turnout of 67%.

CVoter predicted that the ruling Congress in Meghalaya will win between 13 and 19 seats, followed closely by the NPP with 17 to 23 seats. The BJP will secure between four and eight seats, according to CVoter. The United Democratic Party and its ally Hill State People’s Democratic Party will win between eight and 12 seats, according to Cvoter.

AxisMyIndia said the BJP will win only five seats in Meghalaya while the Congress will secure 20 seats. The NPP is predicted to win 14 seats while the UDP and HSPDP alliance will secure 11 seats, said AxisMyIndia.