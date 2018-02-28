The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday for allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act, News18 reported. The investigating agency arrested him for not cooperating in the INX Media case.

Chidamabaram was arrested at Chennai airport while returning from the United Kingdom. He was then questioned at the airport lounge. After the interrogation, Chidambaram is being taken to Delhi to be produced in court, ANI reported.

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala described the arrest as political vendetta. “The Congress will not be deterred by the unleashing of vendetta against P Chidambaram and his family. We will continue to bring out the truth,” Surjewala told ANI.

P Chidambaram and his son have repeatedly claimed no wrongdoing in the case.

In May 2017, the ED had filed a money laundering case against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors, which includes Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. Chidambaram’s company had allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from the company – which got a Foreign Exchange Promotion Board clearance for Rs 4 crore, but had actually received Rs 305 crore in foreign funding in 2007. P Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at that time.

The money was reportedly paid to Karti Chidambaram in return for help getting out of the situation without facing any punitive action, the ED told the court.

On February 24, P Chidambaram had moved the Supreme Court seeking protection of his fundamental rights in connection with the Aircel-Maxis and INX media case. The Congress leader, who is also a senior advocate, asked the top court to order the investigating agencies to stop their “illegal” inquiries in the cases as they amounted to harassment of his family and him.

#BREAKING - Karti Chidambaram arrested by CBI from Chennai in INX Media money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/XMXkPla67w — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 28, 2018