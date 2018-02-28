Kanchi Sankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati, the pontiff of the Kanchi mutt in Tamil Nadu, has died at the age of 82, The Hindu reported on Wednesday. The cause of death is not yet known.

The pontiff had been admitted to a private hospital in Porur area of Chennai in January with breathing problems, where he was diagnosed with low blood sugar level, the Deccan Chronicle reported. However, he was discharged soon.

The 82-year-old senior pontiff succeeded Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal as the 69th Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam in 1994.

The former pontiff was arrested in 2004 and charged in connection with the murder of a manager, Sankararaman, at the temple. Sankararaman had levelled several accusations against the Kanchi seers and the Kanchi Mutt. In 2013, both the seers were acquitted in the case, along with 22 others.

More details are awaited.