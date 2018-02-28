A Sashastra Seema Bal jawan died on Wednesday morning in Nagaland’s Tuensang town after the polling party vehicle he was in had an accident. Some others were also injured, ANI reported. The vehicle Atul Kumar was travelling in was headed from Thokoknyu to Tuensang.

More details about the accident are awaited.

The Nagaland Assembly elections concluded on Tuesday. One person was killed and two others injured in clashes between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Naga People’s Front in Akuluto constituency in Nagaland’s Zunheboto district on Tuesday. However, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha said one group belonged to the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, and not to the BJP.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bomb blast at a polling station in Mon district injured at least one person.